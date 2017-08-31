Swallow's star as Llanidloes claim deserved points

LLANIDLOES claimed a battling draw at Allscott IIs in division four of the Henshalls Shropshire League.

Ioan Swallow (2-17), Lewis Swallow (1-16) and Andy Jones (1-17) led the Llani attack before Daniel Highfield (44no) revived the Allscott innings.

Eogan Jones (1-32) bowled Mark Smout (26) to ensure Allscott limited to 153-5 to defend.

Geraint Evans led Llani’s reply before his departure, caught by Gareth Prescott off Sam Smout for 29.

Smout (3-32) led the Allscott attack while also catching Dave Moody off Athar Ansari (1-19) for 24 to leave Llanidloes wobbling.

However Keane Marks (1no) and Eogan Jones (1no) defended the eighth wicket to ensure Llanidloes closed on 128-7 and a draw.

Meanwhile Guilsfield and Llandrinio’s promotion bid was put to the sword in a 12 run defeat at Harcourt.

Sam Griffiths (4-33) and Sam Birch (2-17) reduced the hosts to 126-8 to defend with Rick Jarrett (29) top scoring.

However the Guils collapsed for 114 in reply with only Birch (36no) offering resistance as Oliver Harris (3-13) and Steve Jones (2-22) starred.