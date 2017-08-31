Wrexham AFC goalkeeper Christian Dibble is showing fans what he is capable of

CHRISTIAN DIBBLE believes he has shown fans what he is capable of and is determined to keep his place in the Wrexham side.

The 23-year-old has started the last three games after first choice goalkeeper Chris Dunn sustained a groin injury in the warm-up at Maidstone United.

Although Wrexham lost 2-1 against the Stones, Dibble made a string of important saves to keep the Reds in the game, including a penalty.

Dibble also played his part as Wrexham completed a Bank Holiday weekend double, beating Woking 1-0 before registering victory by the same score at Boreham Wood.

The hosts were frustrated on a number of occasions by Dibble who is understandably pleased with how he has performed since coming into the side.

“I am delighted, I feel like the three games that I have played in since I have come in I have done well,” said Dibble. “I have shown people that I can compete with Chris.

“Obviously I would love to stay in the team, there is good competition between me and Chris so we will see what happens when he comes back fit.”

Dibble joined Wrexham in the summer after spells in the National League North with Boston United, Nuneaton and Chorley last season but had to wait for his opportunity with Dunn starting the campaign between the posts.

“It is waiting for your chance at the start of it and you just want to come in and perform to the best of your capabilities,” said Dibble.

“I think I have shown that I can do it and like I said, compete well with Chris.”

On keeping back to back clean sheets, which helped Wrexham register two successive wins for the first time this season, Dibble added: “I don’t think I have done it before in this league so that is a good thing.

“I have got to be happy with two clean sheets in two games. The lads dug deep, we managed to get the win and we’ve taken six points in two games.”

But Dibble admits he didn’t know much about a late Boreham Wood effort which struck him but he wasn’t complaining.

“At the end I had to make a save which I knew nothing about, it hit me more than anything and he has missed the rebound,” said Dibble.

“I said on Saturday we needed that little bit of luck because Woking hit the post, we have got a bit of luck on our side and we have come away with another win. I am delighted we got the three points.”

Wrexham go into Saturday’s clash against Bromley at The Racecourse sitting fourth in the National League table, just three points off top spot, with seven games gone.

Dibble, son of former Reds’ stopper Andy, wants to continue building momentum after a slow start to the season and make it three wins in a row.

“We have been picking up wins, but we have been win, loss, win, loss, win, loss,” said Dibble.

“We are going to look to carry on winning and hopefully make it three in a row on Saturday.”

James Jennings is also pleased with his form after admitting he didn’t start the season at his best.

The left-back, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Wrexham and joined permanently in the summer after leaving Cheltenham Town, was the matchwinner against Woking on Saturday as he bagged his first goal for the club.

But it was his all-round display that pleased him, with Jennings then going on to help Wrexham beat Boreham Wood on Monday.

“I have been a little bit disappointed with the start personally but got back to myself on Saturday,” said Jennings.

“We made sure that we defended, which is the most important thing, and build from that. Hopefully it will continue now.”