Dean Keates wants to extend Alex Reid's stay at Wrexham AFC

DEAN KEATES is in negotiations to extend the loan of Fleetwood Town striker Alex Reid.

The 21-year-old has scored three goals in four matches since joining Wrexham on a two-month deal on August 15.

“It is a team effort but Alex has come out and said he likes scoring goals and I knew he could do that,” said Keates.

“We are in negotiations to extend Alex’s loan so all being well that can happen.

“But he is here for the next two months minimum anyway.”

Keates was unsuccessful in his bid to sign a striker on a permanent deal before the transfer window closed yesterday.

With Chris Holroyd close to a return from a dislocated shoulder, Keates will consider making a loan signing when he finds out whether he has retained the services of Reid for longer.

“The lads that I had highlighted for permanent deals, one fell through because of the agent and the other one’s other option was to stay in the league and he has taken that,” said Keates.

“We will be looking at loans after this but we need to see what happens with Alex. We will have Chris back in the next few days so we have got four strikers.

“What we do next we are dictated to regarding Alex’s situation.”

Wrexham will aim to build on successive 1-0 wins against Woking and Boreham Wood over the Bank Holiday weekend when they host Bromley tomorrow.

“We had a good Bank Holiday and Bromley didn’t, but it is going to be a tough game for us,” added Keates, who has seen the Reds climb up to fourth position.

“It wasn’t ideal how the season started but confidence has always been there.

“Maybe it was a little bit shaky but they have reacted right to it.

“We asked them to go out and get a win against Woking, they did that, then it was about mentality on Monday and they stood up and passed that test.

“We will be prepared ready for what can all being well be three points tomorrow.”

Keates will check on the fitness of midfielders Leo Smith (ankle) and Jack Mackreth (hamstring).