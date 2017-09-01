Weale stops turning after 25 years at the top

ROB Weale has announced his retirement from top level bowls.

The 54 year old bowler from Presteigne confirmed his decision this week following a 25 year elite career which has included a treasure trove of titles.

Weale missed out on selection for the Wales squad for the Commonwealth Games in Australia next year and decided to call tome on his quarter of a century international career.

“While obviously disappointed that I have not made the squad nominated for selection for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games my heariest congratulations go to Daniel Salmon, Ross Owen, Stephen Harris, Jonathan Tomlinson and Marc Wyatt.

“I trust they will get the ratification they fully deserve from the Commonwealth Games committee of Wales and it’s onwards and upwards in the quest for medals.

“I guess now is probably the right time to step down from elite international level.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time competing in the red shirt, playing with and against many of the greats of the game and more importantly the many great friendships I have made along the way.

“I trust I’ve set the bar high and given something for everyone to aim at.”

Weale made his international debut in 1982 and was the youngest competitor in the World Championships in Aberdeen in 1984 while helping Wales win a fours gold in the 1986 Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh.

Weale would go on to become one of Wales’ most decorated Commonwealth Games athletes, winning six medals from seven successive events, a record for a lawn bowls player.

Despite failing to medal in Auckland in 1990, Weale claimed pairs silver alongside John Price in Victoria 1994, a feat repeated alongside Will Thomas in Kuala Lumpar in 1998.

Weale moved to singles in 2002 and returned from Manchester with a bronze medal and a silver medal from Melbourne in 2006.

Finally Weale achieved the pinnacle with a singles gold medal in Delhi in 2010, overcoming Australian Leif Selby after a tie break set.

Weale also celebrated success in the World Bowls Championship with 2000 his best year, being crowned singles champion and part of a fours winning side.

Weale made history in 2005 as the first and and only bowler to be outdoor and indoor Welsh singles champion at the same time and remains a three time singles champion.

Weale is also an eight time Welsh fours champion having dominated the event alongside brothers Brian, David and Stuart over recent years.

As Weale brings the curtain down on his successful career the family name will continue to be part of Welsh international bowls with daughter Rhiannon and sister in law Joanna Weale already capped by Wales.