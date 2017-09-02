Monty Cup takes centre stage with six clashes

THE clocks will roll back this weekend as the MP Foulkes Montgomeryshire Cup takes centre stage.

The popular county cup has largely been confined to midweek ties since the advent of the Welsh football pyramid in 1992 but this weekend the cup is back in the limelight.

With the Welsh national team hosting Austria in Cardiff on Saturday night in the FIFA World Cup qualifier the nation’s domestic programme will grind to a halt.

However competition secretary Bernie Jones has taken the opportunity to schedule a crop of first and second round Montgomeryshire Cup ties on Sunday to sate the demand for football.

Newly formed Forden United host Guilsfield while Llanymynech entertain Newtown Wanderers at Station Road with Welshpool Town hosting Kerry in the tie of the first round.

Meanwhile Churchstoke welcome Carno to Cae Camlad with Montgomery Town entertaining Four Crosses and Llansantffraid Village hosting Abermule in the second round.

“With the FAW ruling no games played on Saturday I hope the Montgomeryshire Cup first and second round matches on Sunday will fill a gap in the weekend programme,” said Jones.

“It is a fantastic cup with great traditions and it would be great to see some healthy crowds to support the ties on Sunday.”