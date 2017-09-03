Rhyl face stern test of title credentials in Caernarfon Town clash

RHYL face a huge test of their Huws Gray Alliance title credentials this weekend when they host Caernarfon Town on Saturday (2.30pm).

The unbeaten Lilywhites have begun life in the second tier positively with one and three draws, but they come up against one of the more fancied sides in the division this weekend in the form of Town, who are primed for a tilt at the championship thanks to the abundance of talent at their disposal.

A huge crowd is expected at the Corbett Sports Stadium for the encounter against Iwan Williams’ side, who currently lie in second spot and have lofty ambitions to make it to the JD Welsh Premier League after failing to make the FAW Domestic License criteria in 2016.

Much of Rhyl’s hopes will be reliant on the forward duo of Mark Connolly and Alex Tichiner, who have both begun the campaign in exceptional form with the latter netting four goals in as many games so far.

The Canaries are sure to provide the Lilies with plenty to think about thanks to their stunning forward line which features the outstanding trio of Jamie Breese, Darren Thomas and Danny Brookwell, who have led the Cofis to be the HGA’s top scorers after four games.

All three have begun the season in scintillating form and the likes of veteran defender Jamie Brewerton will need to be at their best to give Niall McGuinness’ men a chance of securing a result.

Their league exploits were not matched by their Nathaniel MG Cup performance as Rhyl fell to a 1-0 extra-time defeat to Flint Town United.

A Ieuan Hewitt free-kick was enough to five the Silkmen a passage to the next round as McGuinness made a total of eight changes for the tie.