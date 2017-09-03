St Asaph face pivotal Bangor clash after convincing Denbigh win

ST ASAPH remain in the North Wales Cricket League Premier Division title hunt with a resounding eight-wicket success over Denbigh.

Another superb showing leaves Will Ryan’s men in third spot and 28 points behind leaders Bangor with just two games of the campaign remaining, with the pair set to square off on Saturday in what promises to be a pivotal clash.

Despite the eventual result the visitors got off to a good start through openers Andy Thomas and overseas star Jackson Braddock-Pajo, who made 28 and 31 before they both fell victim to Alex Baker.

In-form Harrison Jones was caught off a Richard Marsh-Evans delivery after making just 17, and Paul Fleming tipped the scales in the home side’s favour with the quick-fire wickets of Tom Schrimshaw (0), Andy Taylor (11) and Daniel Nixon (14) to end a 12 over spell with figures of 3-29.

He was aided at the other end by Marsh-Evans, who helped himself to a further two scalps in the form of Joe Lewis (3) and skipper Stuart Griffiths (2), while Danny Ryan also helped himself to a pair of lower order wickets for the loss of 17 runs as the away side were all out for 153 from 44 overs.

Although they lost an early wicket when Mathew Ryan was clean bowled by Clarke for 16, the city side saw out their remaining innings thanks to a second century in succession from Nathanael Scott.

The talented batsman was in ruthless form and smashed no fewer than 18 boundaries on his way to an unbeaten 103 from just 115 deliveries.

This proved to be the difference between the two sides, and a double figure score from Will Ryan (25) got them over the line for the loss of two wickets after 38 overs at the crease.