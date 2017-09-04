Jones treble gives Rhyl Ladies opening day success at Caldicot Town

RHYL Ladies got their Orchard Welsh Premier Women’s League campaign off to the perfect start with a thumping 5-1 triumph at Caldicot Town.

The Lilywhites produced a clinical display to ensure they hit the ground running, with the prolific Emily Jones rounding off a sensational individual display with a hat-trick.

Jones broke the deadlock on 33 minutes with a neat finish, before she netted twice more on 43 and 55 to put the visitors further in the ascendancy.

Shauna Pentney grabbed a consolation for the home side in a rare spell of pressure against the resolute Rhyl defence, who were flawless during an impressive afternoon at the office.

The Lilies took control once again when Rachel Lloyd found the target on 63 minutes, and the rampant away side rounded off the scoring on 83 when Amy Webster finished well following a fine team move.

They will look to maintain their perfect start to the season when they host Abergavenny Town on Sunday, who also started their campaign in ruthless form with a 4-2 success over Llandudno Ladies.