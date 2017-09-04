Women's rugby captain Taylor attends Colwyn Bay junior event

A WELSH women’s rugby star was the special guest at a Colwyn Bay junior event.

Rachel Taylor, who plays in either Lock or back row for RGC in addition to captaining the national side, was part of Bay’s Mini and Junior Registration Day, which took place at the club on Sunday, September 4.

Taylor started her career with Colwyn Bay and she ran the rule over the young talented at the event, as well as passing on some helpful hints on things such as technique and structure.

The gifted star won her 50th cap for Wales when she played against Ireland in the 2015 Women’s Six Nations Championship, and she has led her team at events such as the recent Women’s World Cup.

The rain did not dampen spirits with some of the players enjoying Zebo football supervised by Taylor and Adam Hughes, the clubs U13 coach, while a number of other rugby-related activities also took place throughout the event.

The Junior Section hold their first training day this coming Sunday at 10.30am, and new players are welcome to attend.

The club runs sides from U7s upwards to 16s and is situated on Brookfield Drive Rhos on Sea, LL28 4S. For more information email grahamopie67@gmail.com.