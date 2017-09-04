Wrexham AFC striker Ntumba Massanka delighted to be off the mark

NTUMBA MASSANKA was ‘ecstatic’ after ending his goal drought but insists it was a team effort in beating Bromley.

Massanka, on loan from Burnley until January, struck twice as Wrexham beat Bromley 2-0.

Without a goal in the opening seven matches of the season, Massanka is delighted to be up and running.

“A great result, the lads ground out a win and on a personal note, I am ecstatic to score two goals,” said Massanka.

“It has been a few games that I was on a little drought but hopefully I can pick up and do what I am here for.

“As a striker you are judged on goals and I am delighted to get off the mark.”

Despite failing to find the net in previous matches, Massanka was once again paired in attack with fellow loanee Alex Reid, who had scored three goals in four matches ahead of the clash with Bromley.

Reid drew a blank on this occasion but Massanka believes he has hit it off with the Fleetwood frontman.

“The manager has put some faith in me and Alex,” said Massanka. “Two young lads out on loan but he has done brilliant.

“Three goals in five games but I think we have worked well as a partnership.

“We are energetic, sometimes the ball comes up to us and it doesn’t stick but as a striker you have just got to keep in the game.

“Alex might not have had the best but he kept in the game and he had chances.

“As a striker you have got to be in the positions to miss them.”

Massanka broke the deadlock at the start of the second half, heading home from James Jennings’ cross.

“It was a great cross from James, the delivery was fantastic and he couldn’t have put it in a better place for me and it was a good finish from me,” said Massanka.

Paul Rutherford put Massanka through on goal for the second goal and the striker made no mistake after he missed a similar chance a week ago.

It was level at the break thanks to Wrexham goalkeeper Christian Dibble who saved Frankie Raymond’s penalty.

Wrexham stepped up a gear in the second half and Massanka says everyone played their part in the win which leaves the Reds third in the table, just one point off top spot, ging into Saturday’s game at basement side Torquay United.

“Credit to Christian for the penalty save,” said Massanka. “It is good to have someone that you are confident in between the sticks.

“He has done really well since he has come in but I could mention everyone. Everyone was brilliant and we got another win.”

