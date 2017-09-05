Fancied Llangefni get off to flyer with Dolgellau win

TITLE hopefuls Llangefni got their WRU National League Division One North season off to a flyer with an impressive 39-11 victory over Dolgellau.

The home side started brightly and they went ahead on five minutes when Gethyn Roberts went over in the corner after good work from Declan Griffiths, and the visitors also got on the scoreboard after 15 through a Henri Roberts penalty.

Number eight Griffiths went from provider to scorer when he touched down on 20 minutes, and winger Rhys Hughes increased their lead soon after with a fine individual effort.

Another Roberts penalty reduced the arrears shortly before the interval, but a sensational counter attack after the break resulted in another score for Cefni courtesy of Geoff Horsman.

This was swiftly followed by Hughes’ second of the afternoon to round off a superb solo display, but two yellow cards hampered any further scoring for the fancied side, who demonstrated their resolute defensive qualities in the final quarter.

A consolation try from scrum half Owain Thomas after Roberts was narrowly denied on the line was all the away side had to show for their efforts on a disappointing day at the office

Dolgellau will have plenty of work to do before Saturday’s home game against nearby rivals Bro Ffestiniog, while Llangefni will look to make it two wins in succession when they travel to Bethesda.