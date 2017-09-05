Menai Bridge begin campaign with impressive win at Mold Seconds

MENAI Bridge began life in WRU National League Division Three North with a hard-fought 29-13 win at Mold Seconds.

Despite fielding seven debutants the visitors bagged a bonus point triumph, and they opened the scoring early on when scrum-half Gareth Parry produced a fine individual effort to touch down in the corner.

Bridge continued their forward driving pattern of play and developed an overlap on the left wing where prop Adam Goodwin grabbed another try, using his experience on the wing to finish off the move in fine style.

The hosts finally got a foothold in the contest with a try of their own to close the gap, and a penalty before the break reduced the arrears to just two points.

After the interval saw the visitors regain control of proceedings and it was Parry who crossed the line for his second of the afternoon when he powered over from close range, and this was followed up by another score shortly after when number eight Sam Williams surged into the corner to extend their advantage.

Just when Bridge thought they were seeing daylight with the bonus point in the bag, Mold struck back with another try, but Bridge stuck to their guns and were eventually able to take the game away when Williams ran in under the posts, with Dion McGrath adding the extras.

A trip to Denbigh Seconds awaits Bridge on Saturday as they look to make it two wins in succession.