Menai Bridge keep pressure on leaders with Mochdre triumph

MENAI Bridge kept the pressure on North Wales Cricket League Premier Division leaders Bangor with a narrow 28-run home success over Mochdre.

Dion Holden’s men were made to work hard by the struggling side in order to secure the points, and the result leaves them 14 points behind the long-time leaders as they travel to a dangerous Connah’s Quay side on Saturday.

A much-improved bowling display from the visitors saw Patrick Glover and Humphreys dispose of openers Jack Gower and Ashley Wood for seven and a duck respectively, and the pair struck again when they despatched Holden (19) and Robbie Jones (0) in a rampant spell that had Menai reeling.

Things then went the way of the hosts courtesy of a stunning knock from Arwel Thomas, who played a number of eye-catching strokes before he was eventually removed by Glover on 78.

Humphreys continued his excellent form with the wickets of Gethin Roberts (16), Sion Riley (1) and Dion Owen (6) on his way to figures of 5-29 as Bridge were all out for 147.

Zach Ringrose wasted no time in making an impact in the field when he took out Stewart Williams for a duck, and Glover contributed just 11 before he was clean bowled by Gethin Roberts.

Humphreys did his best to keep his side in the contest with a superb 53, but he also fell victim to Ringrose alongside Adam Jones (12) and Gareth Colman (3) to end a blistering 12 over spell on 4-33.

This proved to be the difference between the two sides, with Holden (2-34) and Thomas (2-18) helping themselves to a pair of lower order wickets each as the away side managed just 119 all out in reply.