Bulls suffer heartache in late defeat

BUILTH Wells suffered late heartache as Pencoed snatch a dramatic late win in the Swalec Division Two West Central opener.

Despite trailing as Pencoed kicked two early penalties the Bulls hit back with veteran Rob Lloyd kicking a penalty of his own before a strong driving maul culminated in Rhodri Jones touching down for the only try of the half.

Builth piled on the pressure early in the second-half and led when a disrupted home line out led to a try for quick thinking flanker Tom Samuel, converted by Lloyd.

However the hosts hit back with two tries in quick succession to level the scores at 18-18 before Lloyd edged the Bulls back in front with a drop goal and penalty.

Builth were left stunned when Pencoed snatched victory from the jaws of defeat as the visitors poor defending was exposed to leave the Bulls to return home pointless.

BUILTH: Healey, Jones, Luxton, Evans, Oakley, Bowen, Pugh, Samuel, R Davies, Leary, Leech, T Davies, Jenkinson, Lewis, Lloyd. Reps Brown, N Jones, T Davies, D Davies, G Davies