Old heads inspire Pool to victory

WELSHPOOL looked to their older heads to clinch a two wicket victory at Beacon in division one of the Henshalls Shropshire League.

Captain Tom Anderson (2-36) struck early with opener Mike Turner caught by Dale Evans for four and Marcus Clayton bowled for 16 with Joe Monk (1-22) snaring Jamie Martindale LBW for a duck.

Surviving opener Jakob Woodhouse continued to offer resistance but was unable to establish any lasting partnerships as Rob Anderson (6-11) tore through the middle and tail end with his season best figures.

Woodhouse was finally removed, caught by Rob Pengelly off Matt McWhinnie (1-25) for a top scoring 52 to leave Beacon all out for a meagre 105 in the 36th over.

Despite chasing such a paltry target the Pool top and middle order collapsed as Martindale (4-25) and Chris Cook (3-19) reduced the visitors to just 32-6.

Russell Cadwallader and Dale Evans saved the day, breathing new fire into the Pool innings with a 53 run seventh wicket partnership before the fall of Cadwallader, caught by Yuri Pugh off Mike Dulson (1-17) for 24.

However Evans (30no) was not to be denied and joined by McWhinnie (9no) in a ninth wicket partnership to guide Pool to 108-8 and glory in the 43rd over.