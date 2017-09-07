Welshpool suffer opening day rout against Dinbych

WELSHPOOL endured an opening day to forget as Dinbych stormed to an emphatic 78-0 victory in North Wales League Two.

The visitors ran rout with 12 tries at Maesydre with full-back Gruff Roberts starring with a hat-trick while centres Tom Seddon and Owain Davies both crossed twice.

Further tries from wings Aidyn Jones and Jordan Wynne, half-back Garin Roberts and hooker Dafydd Jones completed the try count with Dan O’Sullivan adding nine conversions.

Meanwhile Newtown’s second-half fightback proved in vain in a 21-17 defeat at Bangor.

Town paid the price for indiscipline as home fly-half Nick Dundee kicked three penalties before converting a try from Cameron Owen.

Town hit back after the break with wing Josh Owen crossing for a brace of tries before the hosts restored their superiority with a breakaway try from Dyfed Roberts.

Newtown had the final say with superb individual try from man of the match Josh Jones but it was not enough to prevent his side tasting opening day defeat.

Machynlleth slipped to an opening day defeat, going down 22-15 to division three newcomers Nant Conwy IIs.

Mach made the trip with just 19 men and boosted by tempting club stalwart Rhys Morris out of retirement and two players on permit from local rivals Harlech.

Man of the match Richard Rees led the Mach challenge with tries from Huw Llyr Rees, Will Taylor and Ewart Williams ensuring the Mid Wales side remained in contention.