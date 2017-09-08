Caersws targeting victory against Porthmadog

GRAHAM Evans has backed his Caersws side to prevail with the visit of Porthmadog on Saturday (2.30).

The Bluebirds have offset the departure of midfielder Ross Stephens to JD Welsh Premier side Prestatyn Town with the return of Craig Harris from FC Oswestry Town.

However the Bluebirds are sweating on receiving international clearance for the former Newtown youngster.

Caersws will be bolstered by the return of Steve Blenkinsop, Lance Jones, Tom Bethell, Graham Jones and Callum Hawthorne.

Meanwhile Craig Whitfield, Rhydian Davies and Aron Hughes-Jones all face late fitness checks.

“It’s very tough game this weekend,” said Evans. “Porthmadog have started the season very well, they have scored a lot of goals but also conceded a few.

“We’ve had a disappointing start at home however we have now set the performance and work rate bar against Aberystwyth last Tuesday and the lads know that if we at least match that for 90 minutes week in week out we’ve got the quality to win games.

Evans wished Stephens the best upon his return to the top flight having joined the Bluebirds in the summer.

“It’s a blow to lose Ross so early in the season but an opportunity presented itself for a return to his former club Prestatyn and we weren’t going to stand in his way,” said Evans.

Guilsfield face their sternest test of the campaign at Airbus UK Broughton with manager Nathan Leonard bidding to maintain the village side’s unbeaten start.

“Airbus are one of the favourites to win the league so we know it will be a big task,” said Leonard.

“They have a lot of Welsh Premier experience in their side and some big name players so we will be up against it.

“Having said that I have every belief in our lads being able to get something out of the game and they'll certainly enjoy playing on a 3G surface.

“We've had a good start but the next two games will really see where we are at.”

Defender Robbie James is injured while striker Adam Jenkins is unavailable for the trip to Broughton.

Penrhyncoch travel to Flint Town United with doubts over the fitness of striker Steff Davies as the Roosters bid to build on an encouraging start to the campaign.

Manager Gari Lewis said: “Flint is a challenge we're looking forward to.

“They have strengthened under the management of former Everton coach Andy Holden during the summer so it shows the pedigree of the side.”