Davies launches senior career in mountains of Italy

HEIDI Davies has embarked on her senior mountain running career.

The Llandrindod Wells teenager signed off on a glittering international junior career by helping Britain to junior women gold in the European Mountain Running Championships in Slovenia this summer.

Davies has wasted little time in setting her sights on her next target, representing Great Britain at European and World Championship level.

Davies made her senior debut at FlettaTRAIL Malonno race in Italy, taking on 21km with 1100 meters of ascent and descent and more than held her own.

“I was delighted to finish in sixth place behind some top national senior team Italian mountain runners,” said Davies

“It was probably my most enjoyable race ever with the atmosphere and feel of the whole event being so inspiring.

“My other senior race was the 3Rifugi relay race held in Collina. This consisted of an uphill leg, a leg across the mountains and a downhill leg. I was on the anchor downhill leg for the unofficial GB team, finishing in seventh place.

“For my next goal, I hope to have a solid cross country season across the British Cross Challenge Series which would set me up for another summer on the mountains next year.”

Davies thanked her sponsors, many of which come from the local community, for their ongoing support.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to the Metropole Hotel for the support through the use of the Rock Spa gym and swimming pool facilities.

“I will forever be grateful for the support from home and the community links such as this which enable me to chase my running dreams.”

Davies is also supported by inov-8, Sports Aid, Welsh Athletics and also RWG Mobile.