Leak loan signing boost for Saints

TNS boss Scott Ruscoe will rotate his squad for the visit of Cefn Druids tonight (Friday).

Druids make the trip up the A483 to Park Hall as the Saints look for a third straight league win following their defeat of Scottish side Livingston on penalties in the IRN-BRU Cup last Sunday

“It’s possible that we might make some changes for Friday,” said Ruscoe. “We’ve named the same team for the last three games so there might be one or two changes to freshen things up.

Ruscoe praised the Cefn Mawr club which have enjoyed a decent start to the campaign.

“I went to watch Cefn last week against Airbus in the League Cup. They’re a well organised with a great coach in Huw Griffiths,” said Ruscoe. “They have footballers but also have players who are determined to put a shift. Cefn are well run on the budget they’re on too and they do very well.

“We’re expecting a tough test. They did very well against last year when they came here and probably should have got more out of the game.”

Ruscoe hopes his charges can maintain their current level following a testing start to his tenure and will have a virtually full squad available for the visit of Cefn Druids with Ryan Brobbel, Christian Seargeant and Greg Draper all back in contention.

Meanwhile the Saints have also bolstered their defensive options with the loan signing of Welsh under 19s international Ryan Leak.

Leak follows Shrewsbury Town defender Callum Roberts in arriving at Park Hall in pursuit of Welsh Premier experience and adds competition with Steve Saunders still sidelined through injury.