Clwyd League: Kinmel Bay and Llansannan extend perfect Premier Division starts

KINMEL Bay extended their 100 per cent start to the Vale of Clwyd and Conwy Premier Division campaign with a hard-fought 3-2 win at Cerrigydrudion.

Despite the eventual result it was the home side who drew first blood when Cieran Jones found the net on 16 minutes, only for the in-form Kyle Luffman to level proceedings following a period of pressure on 21.

After the break saw Leon Field’s men stamp their authority on proceedings, and they took the lead for the first time when Kieron Ellis finished well on 62 minutes.

The same player was on hand to double their advantage on 66 with another well taken strike, and although a Ron Kimberley goal in stoppage time ensured a nervy end to proceedings the visitors held on for their fourth win in succession.

Llansannan also maintained their perfect start as strikes from Emyr Owen (2) and Ifan Jones gave them a 3-2 success over Y Glannau, while a James Corey strike on 82 minutes was the deciding factor in Llanfairfechan Town’s 3-2 triumph at Rhyl Rovers.

A brace from Charlie Thory was the highlight of Rhyl Youth’s 3-2 home victory over Bro Cernyw, with Abergele and Machno United claiming a share of the spoils in a 1-1 stalemate.

In Division One, veteran striker Bryn Jenkins netted a sensational six times in Llanrwst United Reserves’ 7-0 rout at Llanfairfechan Town Reserves, while goals either side of half-time from Matthew Williams and Kevin Rickard gave Llandyrnog United Reserves derby bragging rights with a 2-0 success over Denbigh Development.

Talented forward Andy Booker helped himself to a double in Rhuddlan Town’s 3-2 win at Llysfaen, with Aiden Bell also finding the target for the recently reformed side.