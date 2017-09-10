Colwyn Bay close out away fixtures with convincing Formby triumph

COLWYN Bay continue to end the Liverpool and District Competition Premier Division season in good form after securing a six-wicket victory at Formby.

It has been another hugely progressive season for Sion Morris’ side as they continue to establish themselves as a top-flight force, and they close out their campaign with a home clash against Southport and Birkdale on Saturday.

The visitors got off to a flyer in the field when Jamie Moorhouse removed wicketkeeper James Seward for eight, while skipper and fellow opener Ian Cockbain made just 14 before he was run out by Adam Campion.

Will Higginson then got in on the act with the prized scalp of Sam Oldham (4), and Moorhouse continued his good form with the wicket of Ajmal Shahzad (0) on his way to figures of 2-32.

The partnership of Daniel Stanley (19) and Ollie Sutton provided brief resistance before they were both despatched by Campion, who also took out Tom Simpson (21) to end a highly impressive 15 over spell on 3-33.

Veteran spinner Paul Jenkins also claimed a pair of lower order wickets for the loss of 26 runs as the home side were skittled for just 117 from 42 overs at the crease.

Despite losing openers Zak Gidlow and Rock Hudson for a pair of ducks in the early stages, the visitors saw out the remainder of their innings with little fuss thanks to a third-wicket stand of 84 from George Johansen and Morris.

The skipper hit eight boundaries before he was eventually removed by Graham Bolton for 45, while Johansen proved a far sterner proposition to oust and ended the day unbeaten on 56.

This proved to be the difference between the two sides as Bay sealed their triumph after 38 overs for the loss of four wickets.