Evans stars as Llandudno down Hawarden Park

A STUNNING knock from Danial Evans was the catalyst behind Llandudno’s six-wicket home win over North Wales Cricket League Premier Division rivals Hawarden Park.

Jack Rimmington’s side officially relinquished their championship on the same day as long-time leaders Bangor secured the title, but they will be hoping to close out their campaign in style this Saturday when they host bottom club Llanrwst, who will be plying their trade in Division One next term.

The Tudno skipper put the new ball to good use with the early wickets of Alistair Blower (1) and Campbell Marr (5), while Evans produced a blistering spell to claim the scalps of David Hughes (9), Jason Perry (3), Tom Norris (6) and Phil Hankin (0) on his way to superb figures of 4-37 from his nine overs.

Wicketkeeper Wesley Sleep made a promising 38 before he was clean bowled by Matthew Jones, and visiting skipper Ian Martin finished unbeaten on 39 as Park made 121-9 from their time at the crease.

Michael Wooton did his best to impact the game with the early wickets of Robin Smith (11) and Ajay Dhawan (1), with Rimmington (15) and Ethan Hill (1) also out cheaply at the hands of Martin and Norris.

Evans then turned the game on its head with a sensational knock on his way to 74 not out, and Kevin James (11*) saw out the target at the other end as the home side reached their required total for the loss of four wickets after 30 overs of play.

The result leaves Rimmington’s men in fifth spot but they could finish as high as third if they win their final game and other results go their way.