Prestatyn Town boss Gibson hails character after Llandudno draw

PRESTATYN Town boss Neil Gibson hailed his side’s attitude after the drew 2-2 at JD Welsh Premier League leaders Llandudno.

The Seasiders produced another encouraging display to come away with a share of the spoils, and they currently sit in ninth spot in the standings ahead of their trip to Cefn Druids on Friday (7.45pm).

Gibson, said: “I was really pleased with the attitude from all of the players, we didn’t sit back and took the game to them for long periods.

“You have to remember that Llandudno were top of the league coming into the game and I thought we controlled the game for stages and created a lot of chances, so I think we can feel hard done by in not coming away with all three points.

“Saying that Carl (Jones) has had to pull off a tremendous save at the end so in hindsight we would have taken a point at that stage.”

The home side posed a real threat early on during the S4C Facebook Live Stream contest, and they were rewarded for a bright start on 12 minutes when midfielder Danny Hughes looped an ambitious effort past Carl Jones.

This provoked a strong response from the away side, who levelled proceedings shortly after when Jack Kenny produced a composed finish past Dave Roberts on 15 minutes after some neat build-up from Ben Maher and Noah Edwards.

After the break saw the visitors seize the initiative for the first time when Maher’s diving header from a corner on the hour mark, but substitute Lee Thomas conjured up a header of his own on 70 minutes to rescue a point for Alan Morgan’s men, despite a very impressive display from new signing Ross Stephens, who recently re-joined the club from Caersws.

“We knew what we were going to get with Ross, he brings experience and he came up with a great assist for Ben’s goal,” added Gibson.

“However, I don’t want to pick anyone out as it was an all-round team performance, we didn’t carry anyone and we have to keep doing that if we want to come to places like Llandudno and pick up some points in the Welsh Premier League.”