Bodedern crowned Division Two champions after Halkyn concede final fixture

BODEDERN have been crowned North Wales Cricket League Division Two champions after opponents Halkyn conceded their weekend clash.

The home side received ten points as a result of the cancellation, which was enough to claim the crown and achieve promotion to Division One after a sensational end to the campaign.

It has been a season to remember at Presaddfed, with a number of key figures demonstrating their talent throughout their championship success.

Gareth Thomas has led the way with the bat with a superb average of 58, which is closely followed by the efforts of Ed Gatsby and Matthew Jackson, who accumulated 903 runs between than at averages of 55 and 51 respectively.

The impressive Thomas has also been a key component of the Bod bowling attack, and emerged as the top wicket taker for the season alongside Ryan Taylor.

Preparations will now begin throughout the winter as the club looks to establish itself in Division One, with a number of high profile sides setting their sights on the top flight next term.