Dolgellau leave it late to secure Bro Ffestiniog success

A STRONG second half display gave Dolgellau a 20-14 victory over Bro Ffestiniog to claim their first points of the season.

Dylan Evans broke through several tackles to sprint clear to touch down early on for the hosts, and Gerwyn Thomas extended their advantage through a penalty soon after.

The visitors than imposed their authority on proceedings for the remainder of the half, and they got back into the contest on 15 minutes when flanker Llion Kerry crashed over to score.

Kerry was involved in the second try of the tie on 28 minutes when he created space to find Aron Aspden to score and give them a lead at the half-time whistle.

The home side came out after the break with a renewed sense of purpose and they were rewarded with their improved play when Evans crossed the white wash for his second score of the contest for a converted try.

Bro withstood heavy pressure in the final quarter to good effect, but they finally wilted with four minutes remaining when winger Rhys Lewis latched on to a Thomas kick for the deciding try.