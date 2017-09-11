Injury woes haunt Caernarfon in Pwllheli loss

CAERNARFON were left rueing defensive errors and injury woes as they fell to a narrow 17-12 home loss to WRU National League Division One North rivals Pwllheli.

The Cofis grabbed the initiative early on when winger Iolo Hughes showed his pace to touch down after impressive build-up play by Carwyn Roberts.

The reigning champions hit back midway through the half when the gifted John Pugh ran in from 20 metres, with the reliable boot of winger Osian Parry Jones adding the extras.

After the restart saw the visitors take the lead for the first time courtesy of Pugh’s second try of the afternoon after he was presented an easy opportunity by Robin Hughes Jones. Parry Jones again dissected the posts to increase Pwll’s advantage.

The home side were handed a lifeline shortly after when Dylan Gwyn avoided numerous tackles to cross the white wash, but Parry Jones restored the visitors’ five-point cushion with a well-struck penalty.

Despite playing against 14 men for the final stages of the contest, Caernarfon were unable to find a way past the resolute Pwll defence to ensure they had nothing to show for their efforts after a spirited display.