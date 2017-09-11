Llandudno claim derby bragging rights with Colwyn Bay triumph

LLANDUDNO claimed derby day bragging rights with a 22-13 home success over Colwyn Bay.

The visitors were first on the score sheet after ten minutes having been under pressure in the first exchanges, with Connor Harding touching down under the posts for a converted try by Harry Parks.

Llan responded shortly afterwards with a converted penalty by Ryan Pike, and the same player increased their lead after slicing through the Bay defence for a sensational individual score.

The hosts were awarded a number of penalties during this first half, one of which was converted by Parks, but Llan extended their advantage early in the second half when Morgan Owen broke clear to touch down for an unconverted try.

An end-to-end contest saw Bay reduce the deficit when Parks scored a wonderful try of his own, but the home sided managed to weather a late rally and sealed the win courtesy of a penalty try following a prolonged period of try-line pressure.

Things do not get easier for Llan next Saturday when they take on reigning WRU National League Division One North champions Pwllheli.