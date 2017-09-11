Llangefni survive scare to claim Bethesda triumph

LLANGEFNI claimed their second win in as many WRU National League Division One North contests with a 24-17 success at Pwllheli.

The visitors withstood some early pressure and took the lead on 20 minutes when Sior Greaves touched down under the posts after good work from Mark Gray, who also added the extras.

Things got even better for the away side soon after when Richard Foulkes scored after Pesda were unable to prevent him surging through the rearguard, with Gray firing over the conversion.

After the break saw the home side get themselves back into the contest courtesy of a blistering 90-yard run and finish from Gethin Long. Rhys Jones notched the extra points and they reduced the arrears further when Danial Jones rounded off a sweeping team move to cross the white wash.

Cefni’ responded well to the setback and regained their advantage soon after when Declan Griffiths went over for a converted try from close range, but they were pegged back once again after number eight Llion Jones barged his way for an unconverted score.

An entertaining try was settled from the resulting kick-off when Gray continued his excellent form with the boot to put over a penalty to round off the scoring.