Athletes battle around the lake in Vyrnwy half marathon

MORE than 1,300 athletes from across the country descended on the picturesque Vyrnwy Valley for the annual lake Vyrnwy Half Marathon on Sunday.

The runners were led home by Liverpool Harriers’ Jonny Mellor in 01:04:57 with Blackburn’s Ben Fish second in 01:05:51 and Tipton’s Stuart Hawkes completed the podium in 01:08:39.

Clive Morgan was the first Maldwyn Harrier home in 01:19:34 to end 32nd with clubmate Neil Godsell ending 48th in 01:21:35.

Other Harriers in action included Jenny Evans in 165th in a time of 01:34:30 and Paul Thomas in 178th in a time of 01:34:43.

The County Times’ own Owain Farrington took on the course and crossed the line in 730th in a time of 02:00:42 while Newtown Football Club’s media officer, Jonny Drury mastered the course in 02:17:37 to end 1052.