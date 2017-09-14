Bluebirds silenced as Chaplin stars

CAERSWS were made to pay for a woeful display as Joe Chaplin took the limelight with a first-half hat-trick to leave Porthmadog on easy street at the Recreation Ground.

The Bluebirds were outclassed and out fought in every area of the pitch and despite improving in the second-half the display will go down as one of the worst in many seasons with the match over as a contest by half-time.

Caersws were found wanting time and time again as Porthmadog barely broke sweat in establishing a four goal interval lead.

Ceri James capitalised on the villagers high defensive line to release Cai Jones to race through and slot past goalkeeper Luke Evans after 17 minutes, setting the tone for the remainder of the half.

Just two minutes later Chaplin began his goal rush after ex-Bluebird Rob Evans linked with debutant Tom Taylor to unlock the sluggish home defence for Chaplin to net.

It was all over on 24 minutes with Sion Bradley muscling out Gavin Samuel on the left hand edge of the area to cross for an unmarked Chaplin to stoop and nod home.

Porthmadog continued to carve open the withering home midfield and defence at will with Bradley firing into the side netting and Josh Banks heading over before the inevitable fourth arrived on half-time.

James’ lofted throughball released Chaplin to slot over an advancing Evans and settle the game as the Bluebirds were once again left red faced.

Porthmadog continued to dictate the game after the break with Cai Jones denied by Evans before the home side sought to salvage some pride.

Lance Jones tested goalkeeper Richard Harvey before Steve Blenkinsop steered a Rhydian Davies cross just wide before Luke Sherbon lashed over from six yards after Harvey failed to clear a Jack Hughes corner.

Caersws reduced the arrears with five minutes remaining the substitute Phil Jones on hand to slot past Harvey after a deflected Elliot Jones free-kick fell kindly.

Seconds later Jones was on hand to complete his brace, following up to net after Harvey spilled a well hit 25 yard effort from Sherbon.

However Porthmadog had the final say with Bradley breaking and capitalising on a stagant home defence to square for Meilir Williams to slot past Evans from 15 yards to complete a miserable day for Caersws.

CAERSWS: L Evans, Parr, Hughes, E Jones, Samuel, G Jones, Davies, L Jones, Blenkinsop, Sherbon, Whitfield. Subs: P Jones, Betheooll, Vickers, G Evans.