Castle unable to finish the job in Wellington draw

BISHOPS Castle had to be content with a draw in a reduced over second division game at Wellington IIIs.

Richard Plant (24) opened well for Castle before Richard Fifield (37no) led the middle order with knocks from Edgar Whateley (24) and top scorer Jack Perry (44no) to 171-6 with Chris Sheperd (2-28) the pick of the Wellington attack.

Captain Tom Moulder (3-17) led Castle’s attack in reply but Steve Pitchford (59no) and Ian Murphy (31) led the home side’s resistance to 126-5 and a draw.