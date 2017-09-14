Guils crash to earth at Airbus UK

GUILSFIELD’S unbeaten start to the season came to an abrupt halt at Airbus UK Broughton who claimed top spot in the Huws Gray Alliance.

The Guils threatened with Louis Irvine and Stuart Rogers spurning early openings.

Meanwhile the Wingmakers signalled their intent with Alfons Fosu-Mensah steering over from a Wes Baynes corner while ex-Bala Town star Mark Jones also fired just wide.

However the Broughton hosts led on 26 minutes with Fosu-Mensah swivelling to fire beyond goalkeeper Andy Wycherley after a costly slip by Rogers.

Airbus doubled their advantage on 39 minutes John Davies steering a superb header from a Baynes cross beyond the wrong footed on-loan Guils goalkeeper.

Guilsfield continued to have no answer to the dangerous Baynes whose crosses caused havoc throughout the game and on 42 minutes the game was over as a contest with Fosu-Mensah heading home.

The Dutchman came within inches of completing a first-half hat-trick as the Wingmakers ended the half on top.

Guilsfield were much improved after the break with Irvine blazing over from close range minutes after the res-start.

Meanwhile the Wingmakers threatened sporadically with Baynes key while Fosu-Mensah remained a threat.

Davies headed over a Baynes free-kick before while Jones lashed over from 18 yards with Fosu-Mensah twice going close late on, first denied by Wycherley before lashing into the side netting.

Guils manager Nathan Leonard said: “You can’t concede goals like that in this league but we’ll learn from our mistakes and move on.”

GUILSFIELD: Wycherley, Weetman, Richards, Rogers, Litchfield, Rogers, Cook, Irvine, Hamilton, Cathrall, Matthews. Subs: Bromley, Jones, Leonard, Andrew.