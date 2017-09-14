Jones the hero as Llanfair toast win

BEN Jones struck twice as Llanfair United climbed to third in the first division table with a 4-1 victory at home to Machynlleth.

United had to be patient against a resolute Machynlleth before Jones opened the scoring early in the second-half.

Toby Evans doubled United’s lead before Charlie Jellett reduced the arrears to keep Machynlleth in the game.

However United sealed victory with two goals in the final 10 minutes with Josh Astley netting before Jones completed his brace as the hosts got their title bid back on track.

Meanwhile Churchstoke battled to a 2-1 win at Tywyn Bryncrug.

Tony Meredith’s strike gave the Marketmen the interval lead before Joe Haycock doubled the advantage from the penalty spot.

Tywyn reduced the arrears with a penalty of their own converted by Nick Williams but Churchstoke were not to be denied and held out for three points.