Llanidloes rise to table summit

LLANIDLOES Town Reserves hit back to maintain their perfect start to the campaign with a 2-1 victory at Presteigne Reserves.

The hosts led through Tom Lewis but Llanidloes were not to be denied with Rhys Evans levelling before Ashley Harries secured glory for the Daffodils.

Meanwhile Newcastle consigned Builth Wells Reserves to their first defeat of the campaign with goals from Jimmy Thomas, Tom Bright and Jack Kennett cancelling a Dave Thomas reply in a 3-1 victory

St Harmon celebrated a 4-2 triumph at Llandrindod Wells Reserves with Paul Savage, Phil Ruell, Josh Hughes and Owen Hughes on target while Steve Fuller and Scott Oxford hit back for the Spamen.

A Ricky Lines hat-trick inspired Hay St Marys Reserves to a 5-2 victory over a battling Felindre.

Nathan Heighway’s double completed the Saints tally while an improving Felindre remained in contention with a brace from top scorer Bertie Jones.

Elsewhere Brecon Northcote Reserves earned a point in a 3-3 draw at home to Knighton Town Reserves.

Adam Tester, Curtis Williams and Luke Bowen netted for Northcote with Billy Hyett’s double and Sam Hoyle strike earning the Robins a share of the spoils.

The previoud midweek saw the league produce one of its highest ever goal tallies with 36 goals scored from just five games.

Presteigne Reserves took East Radnor derby glory with a Tom Crichton double and Duane Anning strike completing a 3-1 win at Knighton Town Reserves who replied through Joe Barrett.

Mike Fowlie struck twice as Rhayader Town eased to a 5-0 win over Brecon Northcote Reserves with Jamie Evans, Liam Addison and Ryan Addison completing the tally.

Elsewhere a five goal haul from Dave Thomas inspired Builth Wells Reserves to a 7-0 win at Hay St Marys Reserves with George Woods and Josh Price also on target.

Llanidloes Town Reserves went top of the table with a 9-1 drubbing of Llandrindod Wells Reserves featuring hat-tricks from Josh Matthews and Adam Nottingham while David Jarman, Conrad Galloway and Ashley Harries completed the tally with Kieran McCarley netting a consolation.

Newcastle were also among the goals with Carl Price leading the way with a hat-trick in a 10-0 thumping of Felindre.

Ben Harvey netted twice while Craig Morris, Jimmy Thomas, Jake Morgan, Jack Kennett and John Rowlands completed the drubbing.