Trefyclawdd taste derby triumph

JOE Barrett starred as Trefyclawdd maintained their bright start to the Swalec Division Three East D campaign with a 22-10 derby victory over Rhayader.

Barrett led the Knighton hosts to glory with a try, two conversions and a penalty with Owen Powell and Nick Davies tries completing their scoring.

The Rams remained in contention with a brace of tries from Alex Clarke.

Meanwhile Builth Wells Swalec Division Two West Central derby at home to Ystradgynlais was postponed due to a bereavement in the visiting camp.

Machynlleth will replay their third division match against Holyhead after injury forced last weekend’s game to be abandoned.

Machynlleth led 32-5 when a visiting player sustained a back injury 10 minutes into the second-half with both clubs agreeing to postpone the game and replay at a later date.