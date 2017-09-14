Wanderers and 'Rhandir clash in Newtown derby

CROSS town rivals Newtown Wanderers and Maesyrhandir clash in the first round of the Tanners Town Cup on Saturday.

The cup clash provides a derby dessert with its 5.30 kick off following the J D Welsh Premier derby between Newtown and Aberystwyth Town at Latham Park.

The clash pits Gary Jones’ Rhandir side against Daniel Ratcliffe’s Wanderers with a place in the second round at stake.

With Maesyrhandir playing in the J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League Honda Division One and Wanderers in the Mitsubishi Division Two the derby could be the only meeting between the rivals this season.

Both clubs will be targeting victory and local bragging rights with a large crowd expected for the town derby.