Defensive lapse leads to Lakesiders' defeat

ONE defensive lapse proved costly as the Lakesiders slipped to their second Welsh Premier League loss of the season.

Bala Town started brightly as they headed to Deeside for some Friday night action against Connah’s Quay.

However, regardless of the large spells of possession and amount of chances, Bala weren’t able to break down the physical Nomads’ defence.

Former Connah’s Quay player Les Davies put pressure on John Danby in the opening few minutes, before a 25-yard daisy cutter from Andrai Jones fizzed past the near post with 12 minutes on the clock.

Two powerful strikes from Davies in two minutes almost broke the deadlock for Town, but Danby palmed one away and the other went inches wide of the upright.

Andrai Jones let rip from distance once again and he saw his shot go wide as Town’s dominance continued until the half-hour mark.

At the other end, a last-ditch tackle that was timed brilliantly by Stuart Jones brought Matty Williams to a stop, before Bala keeper Ashley Morris made a superb low save with his feet to block Michael Wilde’s effort in Quay’s first chance of the first half.

Nomads then took an undeserved lead a minute before the interval. Morris came off his line to retrieve a ball destined for a goal kick, but David Thompson was unable to track Sean Smith, who got to the ball first.

Smith swung in a cross towards Wilde, whose diving header from around six yards out rocketed into the empty net.

Bala were understandably eager to get back on level terms at the start of the second half.

Les Davies, Mike Hayes and Chris Venables all had half-chances blocked by the Nomads’ backline, who were putting two men on the Bala forwards as they looked to keep their lead intact.

On the hour mark, tempers flared when a tackle on Town’s Stuart Jones led to Ryan Wignall being sent off amongst a melee of scuffling players.

With order restored, Danby was called into action five minutes later when he tipped Nathan Burke’s effort from distance over the top, prior to a goalline clearance denying Venables from close range.

A good ball in from Lee Owens picked out Hayes, but the forward was unable to reach the teasing ball that should have resulted in Town’s equaliser.

Bala were throwing everything at Connah’s Quay’s 10 men.

Andrai Jones broke forward and released Hayes, but Danby was able to smother the chance, before a 89th minute block tackle from Sean Smith denied Town once again.