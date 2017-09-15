Robins ready for latest derby clash

THE latest chapter in one of Mid Wales football’s and the JD Welsh Premier greatest rivalries pits Newtown at home to Aberystwyth Town on Saturday.

The derby pre-dates the Welsh Premier and the formation of a Welsh football pyramid and steeped in history.

Aberystwyth were the first visitors to Latham Park in 1951 and rivalries have continued since with the two Mid Wales giants one of only three clubs with unbroken Welsh Premier status.

The Seasiders have the edge overall in bragging rights but the Robins have come to be dominant in the fixture in recent campaigns, losing only once since 2015 while winning four and and drawing three.

While the format of the Welsh Premier has made for repetitive fixture lists since its inception in 2010, the Mid Wales derby has remained largely popular among supporters.

The fixture has earned a reputation for its competitive edge with 10 red cards in the last 21 meetings.

The stakes are just as high on Saturday with Newtown keen to bounce back from a disappointing display and defeat at Barry Town United last week.

Meanwhile Aberystwyth Town have endured a poor start to the campaign, picking up just one point and scoring one goal in their opening four games, a dubiously awarded equaliser at Barry on the opening weekend.

Newtown go into the game without winger James Murphy and goalkeeper Jack Perry but will otherwise boast a full squad.