Clarke on the path to stardom at Worcester

JOE Clarke has maintained his emergence as one of English cricket's brightest prospects this summer.

The 21 year old former Llanfyllin High School student is coming to the end of his second season as a professional with County Championship side Worcestershire and first as an out and out batsmen.

Clarke began his career as wicketkeeper and batsman but at the start of the season he was bumped up the order by Worcestershire director of cricket Steve Rhodes and hung up his gloves.

The decision has more than paid dividends for the right handed batsman, helping his county to second in the second division of the County Championship and top of the One Day Cup table.

With 2706 first class runs and a high score of 194 and average of 44 runs a game the youngster has been backed to maintain his role in the Worcestershire line-up and press for international honours.