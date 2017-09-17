Colwyn Bay secure fourth spot after Southport and Birkdale success

COLWYN Bay ended a highly successful North Wales Cricket League Premier Division campaign with a five-wicket five wicket home triumph over Southport and Birkdale.

Sion Morris’ men secured a fourth placed finish for their efforts throughout what has been a standout season that also saw them reach the final of the Welsh Cup for the second time in three years.

Despite the eventual result things did not begin well for the hosts thanks to an opening stand of 102 from Bradley Yates and Adam Phillips, who hit 66 and 54 respectively to put the visitors in the ascendancy.

The bowling tandem of Paul Jenkins and Adam Campion then took over proceedings, with the pair claiming a pair of wickets apiece for the combined loss of 142 runs.

Other double-figure scores came from Nick Knight (14*) and Angus Gailey as the home side declared on 190-5 from 39 overs at the crease.

Bay managed to reach their target with minimal fuss thanks to a superb batting display, with opener Zak Gidlow ended the season in style with an unbeaten 81 which included no fewer than 14 boundaries.

He was aided at the other end by Pat Leach, who fell nine shy of his half century when he was skittled by Chris Cunningham, while George Johansen was another to contribute significantly before he was ousted by Charlie Byrne on 55.

This proved to be the difference between the two sides, and despite Chris Brownlow taking out the dangerous pair of Jordan Evans (3) and Adam Campion (0) the home side reached their required total after 32 over of play.