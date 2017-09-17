Llandudno extend unbeaten run with Barry Town United victory

LLANDUDNO maintained their lead at the JD Welsh Premier League summit with a 1-0 win over Barry Town United.

The early pacesetters are now three points clear of Cardiff Met after extending their unbeaten start at the expense of the newly promoted side, and they face the sternest test of their credentials to date this this Friday when they travel to all-conquering champions New Saints (7.30pm).

The Dragons had the better of the opening exchanges but were unable to find a way past the formidable Tudno defence, led superbly by the tandem of Mike Williams and Sam Hart.

Williams also proved to be influential at the other end to put the hosts ahead on the stroke of half-time with a composed finish through a crowd of players.

United continued to battle and look for that equaliser which would have made the journey back down to South Wales much more pleasant, but the home side did well to hold out and secure another valuable three points, with Lee Thomas leading the line superbly for Tudno throughout.

Manager Alan Morgan, said: “It was a hard-fought win but at the end of the day we came looking for three points and we got them.

“Mike scored a few last season and fair play to him he attacks the ball very well and shows that little bit of composure that you need, but I am sure he will be even more delighted with a clean sheet as he is an old pro and they love them.

“You know what you are getting with Krusty (Thomas), he works his socks off and I know when he comes off the pitch he has nothing more to give.

“To be fair he hasn’t had many opportunities recently but he deserved his place in the team today and he did very well.”