Prestatyn demolished on final day by champions Rainford

PRESTATYN closed out their Liverpool and District Competition Division One campaign with a heavy ten-wicket home defeat to champions Rainford.

Gareth Boughey’s side were left rueing another poor batting display against the promoted side, who secured maximum points to get their hands on the title.

Visiting bowler Stephen Birkett wasted no time in making an impact with the new ball by taking the wickets of Ryan Westwell (4), Sheil Sethi (2) and Joe Horton (0) in quick succession, while Andrew Davies also got in on the act with the scalps of David Harris (7), Dan Williams (11), wicketkeeper Robbie Rimmington (5), Kieron New (2) and Danny Pryde (0) to end a blistering 14 over spell with outstanding figures of 5-33.

The skipper provided some resistance but was caught off a John Dotters delivery after making a promising 18 as the home side were skittled for just 86 all out from a difficult 41 overs at the crease.

As expected, the away side made light work of their total thanks to a superb knock from Paul Farrar, who produced a number of exceptional strokes to end the day unbeaten on 64.

Fellow opener Matty Bailey held up the other end comfortably to finish on 15 not out as they reached their required total after 21 overs to get their hands on the crown.

The result gives the Beach Close side an eighth place final finish in what has been a campaign full of both encouragement and inconsistencies.