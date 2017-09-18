Bangor advance in SWALEC Bowl at expense of Llangollen

BANGOR advanced to the next round of the SWALEC WRU Bowl with a narrow 18-17 win over Llangollen.

The home side opted to rest a number of key figures for the cup clash, but that did not stop them from racing to a commanding early advantage thanks to a pair of touch downs from pacey winger Gethin Jones.

The first touchline conversion hit the upright and bounced the wrong side of the other but Nick Dundee added an extra penalty to give the citizens a 13-point advantage at the break.

They had less success in the second half and were rocked by an early try from Ethan Scott when he found himself with no defenders out wide. James Claybrook added a conversion and he then added a penalty to bring the visitors back in the game.

A shock looked likely when Scott added a second converted try to give Llan a shock lead, but the home side regrouped superbly and sealed a passage to the next round when Tom Yardley squeezed his way over the white wash for a score. Dundee fired over the conversion to round off the scoring.

Bangor return to league action this Saturday when they take on Shotton Steel.