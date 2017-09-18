Colwyn Bay no match for rampant Ruthin

COLWYN Bay were punished for a number of errors as they fell to a heavy 68-3 home loss to Ruthin.

First over the line was centre Emyr Gwynedd, put through by Nathan Jones who also converted.

Flanker Alex Pope followed with a touch down of his own soon after, with Bay managing to fire over a penalty in what was their first attack of the contest.

The impressive duo of Danny Miller and Gethin Hughes produced sensational pieces of individual skill midway through the period to secure further success, with Jones adding the extras once again.

Just before the break Miller got his second try with the pack driving over from a lineout, and the same pattern emerged following the interval which led to scores from Arwyn Davies, wing Josh Wilson (2), and replacements Iestyn Davies and Arfon Thomas.

Jones continued his standout day with the boot with four more extra points, and although the home side tried valiantly they were unable to find a way past the formidable rearguard of the visitors for a consolation try.