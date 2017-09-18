Dethroned champions Llandudno secure top five finish with Llanrwst success

A STUNNING bowling display from Tom Thornton guided Llandudno to a seven-wicket final day victory over North Wales Cricket League Premier Division rivals Llanrwst.

Last season’s champions had to be content with a fifth-placed finish after failing to reach the heights of the previous campaign, while the Rwsters will be plying their trade in Division One next term after finishing bottom.

Andrew Christian got the home side off to a flyer in the field by taking out the opening pair of Trefor Williams and Meirion Layton for 24 and eight, before Thornton opened his account with the scalp of Guatam Murgai, who top scored with 27.

Skipper Aled Hughes made just 16 before he was ousted by Matthew Jones, and the same bowler was on hand to remove Jo Maguire (6) and Jack Hughes (5) on his way to figures of 3-51.

Thornton then took over proceedings with a blistering spell which saw him see off wicketkeeper Aron Hughes (22), Carwyn Jones (0), Stuart Hughes (3) and Lee Thomas (0) to end his five-over spell with five wickets for the loss of just six runs as the visitors were all out for just 119.

The hosts made a promising start through a first wicket stand of 53 from Robin Smith and Danial Evans, with the former caught by Murgai off a Thomas strike after making 29.

Promising youngster Evans proved to be a far more resolute presence and made 42, but he was despatched by Williams who also sent Ajay Dhawan (6) back to the pavilion to secure figures of 2-7 from four overs.

That was as good as it got for the relegated basement dwellers, with Kevin James (24*) and Ethan Hill (9*) seeing out the remainder of their innings in comfortable fashion as the home side reached their required target after 22 overs at the crease.