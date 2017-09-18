Holyhead Hotspur lose 100 per cent record with Guilsfield reverse

HOLYHEAD Hotspur suffered their first defeat of the Huws Gray Alliance season as they fell to a 2-0 loss at Guilsfield.

Campbell Harrison’s side boasted a 100 per cent record before Saturday’s clash, and the result leaves them in seventh spot with two games in hand on their rivals.

They face another huge week of action starting with their home clash with Porthmadog on Wednesday (7.30pm), before the title hopefuls travel to newly promoted FC Queens Park on Saturday (2.30pm).

The home side started the game on the front foot and went ahead on 18 minutes when Adam Jenkins finished well following a period of sustained pressure.

Things went from bad-to-worse for the visitors immediately after the break when the in-form Asa Hamilton pounced in typically opportunistic fashion for his fifth goal of the season on 46 minutes.

Harrison changed the shape of his side following the setback which brought with it some success, but despite enjoying long periods of possession they were unable to find a way past the resolute Guils’ back-line to condemn them to their first league defeat.

Spurs’ talisman Mel McGinness came closest to reducing the arrears when his powerful effort rattled the crossbar, while Alex Jones missed two good opportunities on a bad day at the office for the Holy Islanders.

There was better news for Harrison recently as he was named Manager of the Month for August after guiding his side to four consecutive wins to open the campaign and secure the accolade.