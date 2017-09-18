In-form Conwy end campaign with Bethesda reverse

CONWY closed out their North Wales Cricket League Division One campaign with a six-wicket home reverse at Bethesda.

Rajjenu Britto’s men ended the season in disappointing fashion after a strong finish that moved them clear of the drop zone, while Pedsa also booked their league place next term with the victory.

Andrew Day got the hosts off to a flyer with the wickets of Britto (9) and Shaun Davies (7), with Sean Buchanan also getting in on the act by removing Daniel Davies (0) and Philip Davies (7).

The visiting resistance emerged in the form of Jonathan Davies, who made a promising 31 before he was caught off a Richard Williams delivery, and Lewis Jones (12*) was the only other batsman to reach double-figures as they finished on 89-7 from their reduced 20 overs.

Despite losing Johnny Williams (0) to a David Owen strike early on, the home side responded well thanks to a sublime knock from Nick Parry, with the skipper leading by example on his way to a match-winning knock of 66.

This proved to be the difference between the two sides, and although Evan Williams finished with two wickets for the loss of as many runs it was not enough as Pesda reached their target with six overs to spare to secure their Division One status.