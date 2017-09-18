Lennon stars as Nant Conwy down Mold

NANT Conwy continued their strong start to the WRU National League Division One North season with a 41-13 win at Mold.

The visitors came out of the blocks flying and went ahead on five minutes when skipper Ifan Jones skipped through the defensive line to cross the white wash.

Jack Martin reduced the arrears with a penalty shortly after, but Nant notched their second try of the afternoon when Carwyn Ellis powered over from close range. Arthur Lennon added the extras.

The impressive Lennon then got in on the act with a score of his own when he rounded off a free-flowing move, and talented back stepped up to successfully convert his own score.

The home side had Martin to thank for another penalty on 25 minutes, which was swiftly answered with Lennon free-kick on 29.

Another try arrived for the visitors on 31 minutes through Sion Pringle, and number eight Ellis was on hand to touch down after the break on 52 minutes, with Lennon adding the conversion once again.

Mold improved as the period went on and were rewarded with their first try when Luke Williams went over, with Martin firing over the extras, but the exceptional Lennon had the final say with another fantastic individual try on 68 minutes, which he duly converted to complete the rout.