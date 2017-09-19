Menai Bridge washout unable to dampen Bangor title party

ADVERSE weather did not prevent Bangor from celebrating their North Wales Cricket League Premier Division triumph.

The newly crowned champions were frustrated in their attempts to claim derby day bragging rights over second-placed Menai Bridge, with the game cancelled due to the conditions without a ball being bowled.

League officials presented the trophy to skipper Robbie Marshall after a sensational season which saw Bangor head the standing for the majority of the campaign to wrestle the title from Llandudno.

While individuals such as Francois Mostert, Nadeem Rehman and David Winter have played a significant role in their success, the collective effort by the team has served as an incredible catalyst for the title victory, and they eventually finished 23 points clear at the summit to make it a clean sweep of championships for the club’s first, second and third units.

It proved to be a season of two halves for Dion Holden’s side, who will be rueing some disappointing displays that saw them conclude their fixtures with the runners-up spot.

The form of the skipper and Jack Gower dipped dramatically in the second stretch of fixtures which led to their downfall, but they will be encouraged by the contributions of Arwel Thomas, Zach Ringrose, Cefyn Owen and Ashley Wood throughout as they look to go one better next time around.