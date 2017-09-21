Bayliss late brace wins day for Mule

ROB Bayliss held his nerve with two late penalties as Abermule battled to a 2-0 victory at home to Penybont United in Spar Mid Wales League Two.

Meanwhile a Glyn Hobbs double ensured Brecon Northcote marked their first home game of the season with a 2-1 victory over Dyffryn Banw despite losing Guy Williams to a red card on the hour.

Llansantffraid Village celebrated a 3-0 victory at home to Hay St Marys who ended with nine men at Treflan following the dismissals of Jamie Howard and Jordan Bailey.

Nathan Prodger starred for the Saints with a brace while Harry Kerr completed the hosts tally.

Builth Wells made light work of Montgomery Town with a Richie Powell hat-trick and further strikes from Jonny Samuel, Will Cleaton and Chris Jones completing a 6-0 rout.

Meanwhile Josh Gardner maintained his bright form with a brace in Presteigne’s 4-2 home win over Newbridge on Friday.

Joal Layton and Matt Strangwood completed the Saints scoring while Newbridge remained in contention with replies from Alfie Stonefield and Ollie Woods.

Meanwhile Dolgellau Athletic’s home clash with Talgarth Town was postponed.